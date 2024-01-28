President Akufo-Addo has congratulated the winners of the New Patriotic Party’s just-ended parliamentary primaries.

In a notice on Sunday, January 28, the President said “We have elected a good blend of experienced and youthful parliamentary candidates whom I warmly congratulate.”

He expressed confidence that elected candidates would “help secure a majority for the NPP in the 9th Parliament of the 4th Republic, and help return an NPP presidential candidate into office on 7th January 2025.”

“I extend warm congratulations to the rank and file of the party, and applaud all stakeholders—the national, regional, constituency, electoral area and polling station executives of the party, the Electoral Commission, the security services and the media —for a job well done,” he added.

He called on those who lost in the election to throw their weight behind the winners as the party tradition demanded, adding that “today’s losers can be tomorrow’s winners.”

“If we are to Break the Eight, which I know is very possible, then we must stay true to this tradition, unite firmly behind our excellent presidential candidate and formidable parliamentary candidates, and deliver another resounding victory for the party, and, thereby, continue the process of bringing progress and prosperity to every part of our country, an endeavour on which we are already fully embarked.”

He added, “….Let us stay the course, conduct ourselves well before the Ghanaian people, strengthen our organisation, and win the 2024 elections”.