A solemn yet colourful mass, laced with native and Christian rituals characterised the pre-burial ceremony of Osahene Major Kojo Boakye-Djan (retd), in Accra on Saturday January 27, 2024.

The military officer and politician, who died on August 30, 2023, in Accra, was subsequently buried at the Military Cemetery, Burma Camp, Accra.

He was 81.

The service reunited old military colleagues, including Captain Nkrabea Effah Dartey (rtd) and Brig. Mensah Nunoo (rtd).

Also present were former President John Dramani Mahama; the Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia; a former Ambassador to the UK, Victor Smith, and former Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah.

Veteran journalist, Kweku Baako, who had a close relationship with Major Boakye-Djan, was also in attendance.

Ministration

In his sermon, the General-Secretary of the Christ Apostolic Church International, Apostle Dr Samuel Addai-Kusi, urged mourners to make strategic decisions into eternity.

Basing his sermon on Luke 16: 27-31, where the famous Lazarus and the rich man’s story is told in the Bible, Apostle Dr Addai-Kusi said “it is important to live a life that will be to the benefit of making it into eternity”.

“I present to you life and death, and I will admonish you to choose life,” he said.

The Apostle also quoted the famous John 3:16, to lead “unsaved” mourners to Christ.

Tributes

The common thread that ran through the tributes from siblings, traditional rulers, children and other personalities and groups was praise for Major Boakye-Djan for his courage, generosity, compassion and boldness to question the status quo.

There were also tributes from former President Mahama, the NDC Chairman, siblings of Major Boakye-Djan, the Abrofohene, Nana Abena Yeboah Djan; the Abrofohemaa, the Drobo Traditional Area, and the Mponoa Akwamuhene, Obrempong Naña Boah Kofi Agyeman II.

Captain Effah Dartey brought the ceremony alive with his signature song, ‘Ma hwe Ewurade Anim’, to wrap up his tribute.

His tribute brought back fond memories tracing how he, together with Rawlings and Boakye-Djan, met at Legon and had their hot political debates leading to the 1979 coup (although he, Effah Dartey, did not take part).

About Major Boakye-Djan

Known as Osahene, Major Boakye-Djan was credited for masterminding the June 4, 1979 coup that brought the late Flight Lieutenant Jerry John Rawlings to power.

A journalist, a soldier and a statesman, Osahene’s relationship with Rawlings later became frosty and went beyond repairs.

He was the 19th of 56 siblings, and named after the father’s (Nana Kofi Twene Djan) distinct relative, Kwame Yiadom Boakye, who was a Paramount Chief of Berekum.

A product of both Opoku Ware and Achimota schools, Osahene entered the University of Ghana, Legon, to study English Literature, Linguistics, Sociology and African Studies.

He joined the Ghanaian Times newspaper after university where his journalism talent was honed.

The military officer had the opportunity, under the Thompson Foundation Course, to study at Cardiff, Wales.

He also became a lecturer at the Ghana Institute of Journalism, and later joined the Daily Graphic (Graphic Communications Group Ltd) and, eventually, the Public Relations Unit of the Ghana Armed Forces.