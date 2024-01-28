Ghanaian journalist, Isaac Kwame Love has successfully embarked on 1 hour Kiss-a-thon to set a new world record.

The event took place at a restaurant in East Legon, Accra.

Isaac engaged in the challenge with his partner who decided to cover her face and identity with a mask.

The Guinness World Record for the longest kiss stands at an impressive 58 hours and 35 minutes, achieved by a Thai couple.

Isaac expressed gratitude to his partner for participating in the challenge and providing him with the opportunity to attempt the world record.

Isaac shared videos of the daring feat on social media, along with the caption, “Home sweet Home, between the legs of a woman, that’s where men come from and we wish to go back to that place again.”

