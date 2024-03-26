Captain of the Black Princesses, Amenyeku Afi, has shared a touching moment by presenting her gold medal to her father.

Afi played a crucial role as the goalkeeper when Ghana’s U-20 female team secured victory against Nigeria to claim the top spot in the 13th African Games.

In a fiercely contested match held at the Cape Coast Stadium, Nigeria took advantage of Afi’s mistake to score the opening goal before halftime.

However, Tracy Twum levelled the score for Yusif Basigi’s team in the second half, leading to a 1-1 draw after 90 minutes.

It was Mukarama Abdulai’s decisive goal that secured the victory for the Black Princesses, earning them the coveted gold medal.

Sharing her joy on social media, Afi expressed gratitude and happiness, stating, “One of the happiest men on earth right now. Owner of AMENYEKU having a feel of the GOLD MEDAL. Will forever cherish this day. ALHAMDULILLAH.”

Despite facing tough opponents throughout the tournament, the Black Princesses emerged victorious without suffering a single defeat.