The Black Stars of Ghana is set to open camp for their pivotal 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic.

Starting their preparations, the squad will kick off their training camp in Accra on Thursday, May 30.

Under the leadership of coach Otto Addo, the team will embark on an intensive six-day training program at the University of Ghana Stadium before heading to Bamako for their first clash against Mali on June 6 at the Stade 26 Mars.

This encounter marks the third matchday of the qualifiers.

After facing Mali, the Black Stars will return to host the Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on June 10, for the fourth matchday.

Coach Otto Addo, expected to arrive in the country today, is set to announce his squad for these crucial fixtures in the coming days.

Ghana currently occupies the fourth position in Group I, having garnered three points from six available, while Comoros leads the group with six points.