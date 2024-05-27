Cristiano Ronaldo claimed a piece of Saudi Pro League history after scoring twice in Al-Nassr’s 4-2 final-day victory over 10-man Al-Ittihad on Monday.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner was on target in either half at Al Awal Park, moving to 35 goals across the 2023-24 league campaign in Saudi Arabia.

Ronaldo opened the scoring on the stroke of half-time after receiving a long ball from Mohammed Al-Fatil, before doubling his tally – and Al-Nassr’s lead – with a header from Marcelo Brozovic’s corner.

That second finish after Suwailem Al Manhali was dismissed for the visitors saw Ronaldo eclipse Abderrazak Hamdallah’s 34-goal tally – in the 2018-19 season – for the most strikes in a single campaign.

Abdulrahman Ghareeb then added another from the penalty spot before Meshari Al Nemer made sure of three points after late goals from Farhah Al Shamrani and Fabinho had pulled Al-Ittihad back into contention.

Having already been unable to stop Al-Hilal secure the title, Al-Nassr finish second in the table – ending on 82 points after 26 wins from the 34-match campaign.