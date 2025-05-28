‘Chapter over’ – is Ronaldo set for Club World Cup?

Cristiano Ronaldo has suggested he is set to leave Al-Nassr with a cryptic post on social media.

The 40-year-old, who joined the Saudi Arabian club in January 2023, is out of contract next month.

Ronaldo scored the opener – the 800th club goal of his career – as Al Nassr finished their season with a 3-2 defeat by Al-Fateh to finish third in the Saudi Pro League.

Following the defeat, Ronaldo posted on his X account: “This chapter is over. The story? Still being written. Grateful to all.”

But what does the future hold for the Manchester United legend and could he end up playing at next month’s Club World Cup?

‘Club World Cup discussions’

Last week, Fifa president Gianni Infantino raised the prospect that Ronaldo join a team involved at the Club World Cup after Al-Nassr’s failure to qualify.

“Ronaldo might play for one of the teams as well at the Club World Cup,” Infantino told YouTuber and streamer IShowSpeed.

“There are discussions with some clubs, so if any club is watching and is interested in hiring Ronaldo for the Club World Cup… who knows, who knows?”

This summer’s Club World Cup, which is being held in the United States, is a big test for Fifa.

It is the first to be held in summer, and in its new format with 32 teams.

However, general sale tickets remain for the majority of matches being played – including the opener featuring Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami against Al-Ahly.

Who could Ronaldo join?

There are only a few teams in world football that could afford Ronaldo’s wages.

He became the best-paid player in football history when he joined Al-Nassr in 2023, on a deal reportedly worth £177m-a-year.

However, Ronaldo may be willing to sign a short-term deal with a club to play in the Club World Cup before reassessing his future.

Spanish newspaper Marca claimed last week that a club in Brazil had submitted an offer to sign Ronaldo.

Botafogo – one of four Brazilian clubs competing at the tournament – have been linked with the forward.

Asked about the prospect of signing Ronaldo, manager Renato Paiva said: “Christmas is only in December. But if he came, you can’t say no to a star like that.

“I don’t know anything – I’m just answering the question. But, as I said, coaches always want the best. Ronaldo, even at his age, is still a goal-scoring machine. In a team that creates chance after chance, he would be good.”

Amended rules make move possible

The summer transfer window in England opens on 16 June and closes on 1 September.

However, there is a 10-day window open for the 32 teams competing in the Club World Cup, running from 1-10 June.

Fifa granted permission for an extra transfer window so that Club World Cup participants could sign players for the tournament.

When does the Club World Cup start?

The tournament, which is being held across 12 stadiums in the United States, starts on 15 June.

Sixty-three matches will be played in all, with the final behind held at the MetLife Stadium on 13 July.