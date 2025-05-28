‘I think I deserve a diploma’ – Norrie stuns Medvedev

Britain’s Cameron Norrie claimed one of his best victories of the year with a five-set triumph over world number 11 Daniil Medvedev in a see-saw French Open first-round match.

Norrie had not beaten a top-20 player since January 2024 and had lost all four of his previous matches against Medvedev – including a meeting in Rome earlier in May.

The world number 81 started superbly but had to withstand a Medvedev fightback, with the Russian frequently switching from irate to dialled in as he forced a fifth set.

Norrie then battled back from a break down in the decider to win 7-5 6-3 4-6 1-6 7-5 in just under four hours.

Later, Sonay Kartal joined Emma Raducanu and Katie Boulter in the third round with a dominant victory over Erika Andreeva on her French Open debut.

It is the first time since 1973 that six Britons have reached the second round at Roland Garros.

Medvedev served for the match at 5-4 in the fifth but could not hold off Norrie, who then won three games in a row to seal victory.

Norrie had also recovered from a break down in the opener and kept his cool as Medvedev ranted at his box throughout the first two sets.

Norrie launched his racquet into the air in celebration after a long Medvedev forehand confirmed his victory.

“There wasn’t a lot on my mind on match point,” Norrie, 29, said.

“I felt that he was a little tentative but honestly, it was a crazy match.

“I think I deserve a diploma for beating Medvedev because he’s beaten me the last four times. It was an unreal match.”

The Briton will face Argentine lucky loser Federico Gomez for a place in the third round.

Medvedev will say at almost every available opportunity that clay is not his favourite surface – but that takes nothing away from Norrie, who was outstanding.

Hitting with depth and pummelling his forehand in particular, he stuck in the rallies with the defensive Medvedev and returned serve well.

He went a break down in the first set but capitalised as Medvedev tightened up when serving for it – as the Russian would do again at the end of the match.

After taking the opener, Norrie marched out to a 4-0 lead in the second, with Medvedev yelling at himself and his coach in French and frequently gesticulating to his box.

Brave hitting gave Norrie a two-set lead before Medvedev found his focus, cutting out the theatrics and racing through two sets to force a decider.

Having broken Norrie in the third game, all the energy was with Medvedev – but an error-strewn service game as he tried to secure victory gave the initiative back to Norrie.

Norrie then held serve confidently and, stepping in to the court to put pressure on Medvedev, managed to avoid a match tie-break.

In the men’s doubles, British sixth seeds Lloyd Glasspool and Julian Cash fought back to beat Australia’s Rinky Hijikata and Serbia’s Miomir Kecmanovic 4-6 6-2 6-3 in their first-round match.

Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski also advanced, seeing off German-Russian pairing Andreas Mies and Roman Safiullin 6-2 6-4.

However, Emily Appleton and her Spanish partner Yvonne Cavalle-Reimers lost 7-5 6-4 to Mexico’s Renata Zarazua and Alexandra Eala of the Philippines.