Chairman Wontumi hospitalised after arrest – Lawyer says interrogation suspended

Legal counsel for the embattled Ashanti Regional Chairman of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has confirmed that his client has been hospitalised following his arrest and interrogation by state security officers.

Speaking to reporters after hours of legal and police proceedings, lawyer and NPP Member of Parliament Andy Appiah-Kubi revealed that Wontumi fell ill during the interrogation and was subsequently transferred to a hospital for medical attention.

“My client has been taken to the hospital for medical treatment,” he said. “We haven’t finished with the interrogation, so we will come back to continue — hopefully tomorrow, if his condition improves. Otherwise, he will remain there until doctors discharge him.”

The dramatic turn of events follows the arrest of Chairman Wontumi under what NPP leaders have described as “intimidatory” circumstances.

According to party officials, Wontumi initially honoured a police invitation and was at the CID headquarters responding to questions when he was suddenly whisked away by heavily armed, masked officers and detained for further investigation.

While details of the allegations remain unclear, Mr Appiah-Kubi stated that the police had “preferred some allegations” against his client, to which he had already responded. However, the interrogation was interrupted due to his deteriorating health.

In a parallel development, Mr Appiah-Kubi also disclosed that a writ of summons from Exim Bank was served on Wontumi earlier in the day, introducing a civil legal dimension to the unfolding case.

“We have also received this afternoon a writ of summons from Exim Bank, and we are going to respond to the pleadings tomorrow,” he said. “We are very hopeful that we’ll be able to mount a defence.”

He was keen to distinguish between the civil and criminal aspects of the ongoing issues.

“This is one of a supposed criminal investigation, but I am confident that we will be able to put up a defence,” he stated. “We consider the Exim Bank issue a civil matter, and that’s how we will respond to it in court.”

Chairman Wontumi’s hospitalisation adds a new layer of tension to a politically charged situation that has already triggered strong reactions from within the NPP.

Several party leaders, including National Organiser Henry Nana Boakye, have denounced the arrest as politically motivated and reminiscent of the “dark days” of political intimidation.

As the party awaits further updates on Wontumi’s health and legal status, Mr Appiah-Kubi insisted the NPP will continue to cooperate with the process but will not be silenced.

“We’re cooperating. We believe in the rule of law,” he said.

The party says it will provide further updates as events unfold.

