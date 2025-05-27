Scores of NPP supporters storm EOCO office over Wontumi’s arrest

Scores of New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters have thronged the premises of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) following the arrest of Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi.

Chairman Wontumi was arrested by EOCO operatives shortly after leaving the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) headquarters in Accra, where he had earlier been questioned over allegations of illegal mining activities, including operations in forest reserves without authorisation.

His arrest prompted a swift reaction from party supporters, who gathered at EOCO’s headquarters to show solidarity.

Among them were senior party officials, including the NPP’s General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua, and National Organiser, Henry Nana Boakye.

Currently, Chairman Wontumi is being interrogated by EOCO officials. It remains unclear how long the questioning will last or whether he will be released or detained overnight.

According to reports from JoyNews’ Latif Iddrisu, at least four armed EOCO officers have been stationed at the gate, preventing supporters from entering the premises as the situation unfolds.

The precise reasons for EOCO’s intervention remain undisclosed.

Source: Myjoyonline