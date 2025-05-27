Minority urges Foreign Minister to practice quiet diplomacy, avoid populist social media moves

The Minority Caucus on Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee, led by Samuel A. Jinapor, Ranking Member of the Committee, has expressed concern over the recent direction of Ghana’s foreign policy communication.

The caucus is urging the Minister for Foreign Affairs to adopt a more measured, consultative, and diplomatic approach in the execution of his duties.

Addressing the media, Hon. Jinapor highlighted what he described as a deeply consequential decision—the closure of Ghana’s Embassy in Washington, D.C.—which was announced following allegations of fraudulent activity involving one individual at the mission.

While the caucus acknowledged the importance of accountability, they raised concerns about the process and communication surrounding the issue.

“We were utterly shocked and surprised to learn of the decision through public announcements, rather than through prior engagement with the Foreign Affairs Committee,” Hon. Jinapor stated. “Such a significant action should have been preceded by a briefing to the committee and addressed through tactful diplomatic channels.”

The caucus emphasized that similar incidents in the past, involving misconduct at foreign missions, have been managed discreetly and professionally, without compromising Ghana’s image or the integrity of the foreign service. Hon. Jinapor noted that resorting to public declarations—especially on social media—risks damaging the country’s standing in the international community.

“This approach has far-reaching repercussions on the morale of our foreign service officers, the reputation of our country, and the welfare of Ghanaian citizens abroad,” he added.

The Minority Caucus clarified that their position is not opposed to accountability. They fully support the application of the law and appropriate sanctions where wrongdoing is established. However, they believe such matters should be handled with the highest standards of diplomatic practice—not through grandstanding or media-driven actions.

They also raised broader concerns regarding recent developments within the Foreign Ministry, including the rollout of chip-embedded passports and the shifting timelines for passport processing at missions abroad. According to Hon. Jinapor, these issues have sparked public confusion, largely due to limited consultation and insufficient internal engagement.

He acknowledged that President Mahama’s administration is still in its early months, and that the Minister may still be adjusting from the political style of opposition to the more demanding environment of high-level diplomacy.

“International relations require tact, quiet negotiation, and consistency,” he said. “Diplomacy is not an arena for political point-scoring or hasty announcements. It is a space for calm, careful maneuvering that protects the nation’s long-term interests.”

Hon. Jinapor further disclosed that the Minority has engaged with the Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee and members from the Majority side, and found that they too were not fully aware of certain decisions being made. This, he said, highlights the need for greater transparency and deeper collaboration between the Ministry and the parliamentary oversight body.

The caucus concluded by calling on the Foreign Minister to strengthen his working relationship with the committee, prioritize institutional processes, and commit to a foreign policy agenda rooted in responsible and tactful leadership.

“We believe that with greater engagement, more diplomacy, and less populism, Ghana’s image will be preserved and enhanced,” Hon. Jinapor stated. “We trust the Minister will take these concerns into account moving forward.”

As Ghana navigates an increasingly complex global landscape, the message from the Minority is clear: effective diplomacy must be grounded in consultation, professionalism, and the quiet strength that has long defined the country’s international posture.

