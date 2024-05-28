“If the National Democratic Congress (NDC) dares us, we will mention the names of their members mounting pressure on the Attorney General to discontinue Ato Forson‘s case.”

These are the words of the National Organiser of the New Patriotic Patriotic Party (NPP) Henry Nana Boakye amidst the controversy regarding the ambulance purchase trial.

Nana B sounded the word of caution in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, on Tuesday.

He stated that, the NPP also has a Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) footage to prove that their threats are not empty.

“There has been pressure from all quarters of the NDC for the Attorney General to accept the plea bargain and discontinue the case.

Ato Forson himself went to the Attorney General’s home in the course of the trial. If they want, they can dare us and we will issue the CCTV footage. The good thing is he was with someone, so we will mention the name and the person will confirm,” he stated.

Richard Jakpa in court last Thursday alleged that, Godfred Dame had approached him multiple times, seeking his assistance to implicate Dr. Ato Forson.

Dr. Forson, a former Deputy Finance Minister and current Minority Leader, is facing legal action by the state for his alleged involvement in procuring faulty ambulances for Ghana.

The Attorney-General however dismissed Jakpa’s claims, asserting instead that Jakpa had sent several letters requesting a plea bargain in an attempt to have the charges against all accused persons dropped.

But the proposal has not been accepted yet.

Meanwhile, the NDC is insisting Mr Jakpa did not lie and has promised to provide video evidence to expose Mr Dame at a press conference today, May 28.