The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has announced it will provide evidence to support the claims of the third accused, Richard Jakpa against the Attorney General (AG) in the ongoing ambulance trial.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Friday, Felix Ofosu Kwakye, an aide to NDC flagbearer, John Mahama said the evidence will be made available by next week Tuesday.

Mr Jakpa, a businessman standing trial with former Deputy Finance Minister, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, on Thursday alleged in court that the AG has called him at odd hours to persuade him to implicate the latter.

Though the AG has categorically dismissed the claims and has urged Ghanaians to disregard them, the NDC contends Mr Jakpa couldn’t have lied under an oath.

Mr Kwakye has said the evidence will expose schemes by the Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame to jail Ato Forson.

“This is ironclad; it is not just an allegation. We in the NDC are not in the business of throwing up empty clays. By next week Tuesday, we will put that evidence out. Just as our Chairman has said, there will be a press conference and we are not just going to say we will put up evidence if we have none,” he stated.

ALSO READ: