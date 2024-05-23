Member of Parliament for Twifo Atti-Morkwa, Theophilus David Vondee, has expressed shock at attempt to incriminate Minority leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson in the ongoing ambulance purchase trial.

The third accused, Richard Jakpa claimed the Attorney-General (A-G) Godfred Yeboah Dame had previously approached him multiple times, seeking his assistance in building a case against Minority Leader and former Deputy Finance Minister, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson.

During cross-examination by Dr. Forson’s counsel, Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe admonished Mr. Jakpa to provide direct answers instead of evading questions and wasting the court’s time.

In response to the judge’s caution, the Attorney-General accused Jakpa of defending the Minority Leader.

This prompted a fiery reaction from Mr. Jakpa, who claimed the A-G had repeatedly contacted him at odd hours to build a case against Dr. Forson.

Reacting to these developments in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Thursday, Mr. Vondee expressed disappointment in the Attorney-General’s alleged actions.

To him, it is a grand scheme to tarnish Dr. Forson’s image therefore such damning allegations should not be taken lightly.

A peeved Vondee said those scheming against others will be punished by God according to their deeds.

“It is disappointing for the Attorney-General to take that tangent just to tarnish the image of Dr. Forson. God will punish those scheming against him according to their works. Why would the AG allegedly do that? It’s a severe breach of trust in our judicial system”

He continued that “The fidelity of the judiciary is in question if someone can be coerced to lie. The laws are not working as they should. This is very bad for the rule of law in our country” he stated.

