The Minister for Roads and Highways Francis Asenso-Boakye, led by Ghana’s Ambassador to the Czech Republic, Her Excellency Doris Adzo Denyo Brese, and officials from the Ministry, this week embarked on a working visit to the Czech Republic.

The visit was to engage with major stakeholders involved in the design, fabrication, supply, and installation of fifty (50) modular steel bridges across various communities in the country.

The project is aimed at replacing the existing dilapidated and narrow bridges that lead to district capitals to enhance access to several communities and major towns, thereby improving connectivity, boosting local economies, and significantly enhancing the living conditions of residents in these areas.

During the visit, Asenso-Boakye had extensive discussions with key officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Industry and Trade, and Ministry of Transport, as well as pivotal financial institutions.

These engagements were part of efforts to reaffirm the Ghanaian government’s unwavering commitment to the project.

Currently, the project is 87% complete, and its early completion is anticipated to save the Government of Ghana (GoG) additional resources that would otherwise be required for the contractor to remobilize the site.

The financial institutions involved, including Československá obchodní banka (CSOB) and the project’s insurance firm, Export Guarantee and Insurance Corporation (EGAP), expressed their satisfaction with the progress and the ongoing collaboration.

READ ALSO: