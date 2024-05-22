Renowned Nigerian artiste and producer Tekno has officially signed a deal with Mr Eazi’s label services company, emPawa Africa, as an investor and partner.

This collaboration will see Tekno releasing exciting new music via emPawa Africa, starting with his first single of 2024, ‘Wayo’.

Mr Eazi announced his company’s new feat via a brief statement on Twitter.

“We are excited to announce that the renowned Nigerian artist and maestro producer, Tekno, is now officially a partner artist and investor at emPawa Africa!”

“This deal ushers in a new phase for emPawa Africa and will see us working with African artists at different stages of their careers who want to maintain financial and creative freedom, but even more importantly, who want to own part of the company their IP is building!” Mr Eazi said.

Tekno joins notable investors such as Grammy-winning Haitian DJ and record producer Michael Brun in the company, which supports independent African artistes and labels while preserving their economic and creative freedom.

The African-owned label services company was founded by Mr Eazi in 2018.

