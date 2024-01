Award-winning musician, Mr. Eazi has released the official video for his song Òròkórò, featuring African legend, Angelique Kidjo.

A spiritually inspired track is from the singer’s critically acclaimed 2023 album, ‘The Evil Genius.’

‘Òròkórò’ meaning “testimony,” in Yoruba is about gratitude.

The song was directed by filmmaker, Thomas Leloup from the French creative collective Minuit Une.

It was also filmed in Paris and la forêt de Fontainebleau.

