The Season 7 finale of the popular Ghanaian television series, YOLO (You Only Live Once), featured the Second Gentleman of the United States, Douglas Emhoff.

The episode yet to be aired on Friday, January 26, captured Mr Emhoff on set with various cast and crew members, including the late Vincent McCauley.

In his scenes, he played the role of a guest speaker at an athletic game, and presented a trophy to the winners.

Prior to shooting, he received mentorship from the director and mastermind of the YOLO project, Ivan Quashigah.

The announcement was made on YOLO’s official social media platforms, expressing the excitement and honor of having the US Second Gentleman as part of the show.

The YOLO team expressed gratitude for the unique opportunity to have a prominent figure like Emhoff join the cast for this special episode.

The scene was shot when the US Second Gentleman joined his wife, Kamala Harris on an official visit to Ghana.

During their trip, the Second Gentleman had an engagement with the cast of the popular Ghanaian television series, YOLO (You Only Live Once), and a group of selected teenagers.

Watch snippet below: