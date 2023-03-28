The Second Gentleman of the United States of America, H.E Douglas Emhoff, is exploring every sector of Ghana kind courtesy his three-day state visit to the country.

After an educative town hall with the youth and students of Labone Senior High School, H.E Emhoff had the opportunity to explore the sports sector.

Under the lead of the Minister for Youth & sports, Hon Mustapha Usif, the Second Gentleman participated in the Junior Basketball Clinic which happened at the Bukom sporting complex in Accra.

NBA Africa CEO, Victor Williams speaking at the event disclosed it is the first of it’s kind all-girls Junior NBA clinic hosted in Ghana.

The event is a part of a decade-long collaboration with the US Department to heighten the beauty and unlimited potentials through strong African representation.

The speeches were followed by a brief display by the talented players which challenged the Second Gentleman and the Minister of Youth and Sports to exhibit their prowess.

A video shared by blogger Zionfelix captured the duo in their elements bouncing the ball to the amazement of onlookers.

Watch video below:



