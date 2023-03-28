The Ashaiman Circuit Court presided over by Simon J. Gaga has once again denied bail to six suspects picked up in connection with the murder of Trooper Imoro Sherrif at Taifa, a suburb of Ashaiman on March 4.

This was after the prosecutor prayed the court not to grant them bail, indicating that giving the accused persons bail would impede and interfere with investigations.

Earlier on the same day, Monday, March 27, 2023, the Tema District Court also denied bail to the two main accused persons, Samuel Tetteh alias Wiper and Abubakar Sadick alias Birdman when they appeared on a charge of conspiracy to commit murder and murder.

The Tema District Magistrate Court, presided over by Benedicta Antwi, remanded the accused persons after Superintendent Sylvester Asare told the court that the duplicate docket was ready and has been forwarded to the Office of the Attorney General for study and advice.

He mentioned that the case is still under investigation and prayed the court to remand the accused persons in police custody.

The Magistrate, Benedicta Antwi granted the prayer and remanded the accused persons to reappear on April 11, 2023.

Meanwhile, the police are on the manhunt for another suspect in connection with the death of Imoro Sherrif.