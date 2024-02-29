Nigerian musician, Asake’s latest music video, “Only Me,” has ignited controversy among Christians, sparking accusations of disrespect and sacrilege.

The video depicts scenes that many Christians find offensive, including dramatizations of the holy Eucharist and Asake, a Muslim donning priestly regalia.

Critics argue that, these depictions are inappropriate because there is no connection to Christianity in the video.

Others are also of the view that the video perpetuates negative stereotypes about Christianity and undermines the religion’s message of peace and tolerance.

They point out the irony of Asake, a Muslim artiste, depicting scenes of violence associated with chopping off heads while simultaneously displaying Christian practices.

Nigerians in particular have called for the video to be banned.