One of the dope rappers in Ghana, Kofi Jamar has outdoored visuals for his Hip-Hop song dubbed Balling.

The song off his ‘Appetite for Destruction’ EP, which garnered lots of numbers on the digital space, is equally trending at number 4 on video-streaming platform, YouTube.

The Balling song was directed by Kofi Awuah and also produced by Trino.

After the old-school-themed music video dropped, many fans have lauded the rapper for going out of his way to produce such stunning visuals.

Kofi Jamar ein #balling track be 🔥🔥🔥. The video is also 👌🏽👌🏽

Ghana to the whole 🌍 — World Best 🌍🙌🏽 (@mr_elorm) March 24, 2022

Nigerian artistes bi dropping wild wild music videos. Kofi Jamar’s balling video is one of the best videos from Ghana too, currently! 🔥 — gr8. (@_GR8MAN) March 28, 2022

Kofi Jamar dropped one of the best videos of the year so far. Mad visuals🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/8dKpUtlsHH — KALYJAY (@gyaigyimii) March 23, 2022

Aswear wallahi Kofi Jamar has already transformed to be the dhopest artiste in Ghana 🇬🇭 When it comes to the Rap S**t 🔥



He is a global material 🔥

Keep it up Dabro ✊🏼 https://t.co/SrT6gQYWsv — Ali 🇬🇭 🇳🇬 (@Kishkilddris) March 24, 2022

Kofi Jamar got his name cemented in the music sphere after he dropped his Kumerican-themed song, Ekorso.

The Ekorso song has since garnered almost 4 million views since it dropped last year and was adjudged the Best Collaboration of the Year at the 2022 3Music Awards with credit to rappers Yaw Tog and YPee, who both got featured on the drill song.

MORE: