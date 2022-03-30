Member of Parliament (MP) for Dome Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, who has been on leave in parliament for more than two months has been trending on social media after the passage of the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy) Bill.

The Gender Minister has been accused of sabotaging government business, knowing very well the 8th Parliament is hung.

Due to this, some of her fellow MPs have called her out, pouring their frustrations on her.

There were reports that she was given GHS¢120,000 by the Chief of Staff to help her to travel to Ghana to join parliamentary sittings.

The Gender Minister is still not in the country but the majority in Parliament has passed the E-levy after the Minority walked out, saying the tax is a tool to exacerbate the plight of the ordinary Ghanaian.

Parliament is now waiting on President Akufo-Addo to assent to the approved tax.

Though Mrs Safo has failed to come back to the country, she has taken over Twitter trends.

Some netizens wondered why they (Majority Caucus) managed to pass the controversial bill when there was no quorum in the House and knowing very well Adwoa Safo was not present.

Check out some reactions after the passage:

NDC MPs don’t have the numbers, the Assin North MP guy, Quayson is not in the house, Adwoa Safo too not present, and so it’s 137 vs 136.



Now the NPP side do not have a voting quorum … how then do they pass the E-levy?? Arhh well — Bigtrice (@Evershed_YPT) March 29, 2022

Adwoa Safo, the only NPP not in Parliament today as the remaining 136 and the Independent MP remains resolute in passing the controversial e-levy.



Currently, the house is making some final amendments before passage of same. #3NewsGH — Ernest K. Arhinful (@khaptain4real) March 29, 2022

Do you believe adwoa safo is alive? 🧏 — Nana (@Nanaba_1) March 29, 2022

What is the strategy here @S_OkudzetoAblak? Did you have all your members in the house? Did the NPP has all 137 + 1 in the house? If yes, then there is nothing you can do further, and we applaud you all. But if it’s true that Adwoa Safo is not in town, then you have 137-137 (1/n) — Lom Newton (@Lomnavasia) March 29, 2022

Maybe they want to repeat Adwoa sarfo — marley (@mantsejam_nii) March 29, 2022

E-Levy passed by 137 members and the same number of 137 members of the other side walkout, why did you walk out if you’ve the same number as the majority ? Adwoa Sarfo didn’t come to parliament so why the walkout ?? Seriously



We will come back for the minority later pic.twitter.com/XCKPNDlyOc — S.D.R™ (@SeshieDela) March 29, 2022

wait o, make somebody explain this better to me. with Adwoa Sarfo not present, doesn’t the NDC MPs have the numbers now, so how did the bill pass? thought they were all against it🤔 — Dee (@3000ft1) March 29, 2022

Asay this people think we are fools, lowkey they want it to be passed

Adwoa Sarfo is not in paliament that means you have the numbers and you stage a walkout and turn tell us you stand with us like how!! https://t.co/aUwSCKPww6 — Brown_😈🌍 (@_CobbyBrown) March 29, 2022

adwoa sarfo position nu how far?

deputy maj. leader 3nfa — Brown Sugar (@llinsamofa1) March 29, 2022

Adwoa Sarfo is not in this country and they’ve passed the E-levy? Share your opinion with me. — Mr. Thinker (@IssuesDetector) March 29, 2022

When it comes to matters of law, Takashi doesn’t win, Majority minus Adwoa Sarfo got E-levy passed.



NDC needs to vary their strategies, 137 members and you just choose to walk out like you have only 90 members. — Kwame Antwi (@kwameNzyme) March 29, 2022

How did the E-Levy managed to bypass firewall even with the absence of Adwoa Sarfo?

NDC MPs, why staging a walkout if you truly didn’t want it passed??



GHANA IS NOT SAFE!!!#FixTheCountry — Dickson Lord (@DicksonLord2) March 29, 2022

So what if the majority in parliament surprises us with Sarah Adwoa Sarfo in parliament.

The way their confidence level is high, I won’t be surprise is they bring her so they can pass E-Levy — Nii Yeboah (@nii_yeboahjnr) March 29, 2022