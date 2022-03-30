Sarah Adwoa Safo
Sarah Adwoa Safo

Member of Parliament (MP) for Dome Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, who has been on leave in parliament for more than two months has been trending on social media after the passage of the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy) Bill.

The Gender Minister has been accused of sabotaging government business, knowing very well the 8th Parliament is hung.

Due to this, some of her fellow MPs have called her out, pouring their frustrations on her.

There were reports that she was given GHS¢120,000 by the Chief of Staff to help her to travel to Ghana to join parliamentary sittings.

The Gender Minister is still not in the country but the majority in Parliament has passed the E-levy after the Minority walked out, saying the tax is a tool to exacerbate the plight of the ordinary Ghanaian.

Parliament is now waiting on President Akufo-Addo to assent to the approved tax.

Though Mrs Safo has failed to come back to the country, she has taken over Twitter trends.

Some netizens wondered why they (Majority Caucus) managed to pass the controversial bill when there was no quorum in the House and knowing very well Adwoa Safo was not present.

