An official of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has reportedly died following the chaos that erupted after the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier between Nigeria – Ghana in Abuja on Tuesday night.

The deceased has been identified as Dr Joseph Kabungo, a Zambian medical practitioner.

He was CAF’s designated Doping Officer for the game.

Dr Kabungo, according to reports, lost consciousness after he was beaten and stepped on as fans tried to make their way out of the stadium, leading to a stampede.

British-Nigerian journalist, Osasu Obayiuwana announced this on his Twitter page.

He indicated the cause of death has not been confirmed by the Zambian government and the bereaved family has been duly confirmed.

Update: His name is Dr Joseph Kabungo from Zambia. He was on duty as Doping officer. He collapsed suddenly and died. Cause of death not confirmed yet. His family, the Zambia FA and the government of Zambia have been duly informed. https://t.co/6wJVOQUWWy — Osasu Obayiuwana (@osasuo) March 30, 2022

Ghanaian journalist, Collins Atta Poku, who might have witnessed the unfortunate incident said the deceased was rushed to an ambulance closer to Ghana’s dressing room.

But all attempts to resuscitate him proved futile.