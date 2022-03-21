The absenteeism being displayed by Dome-Kwabenya Member of Parliament (MP), Sarah Adwoa Safo, has become an issue affecting government business in parliament.

The MP’s constant absence from parliament has become a major talking point in Ghana.

A Socio-Political Analyst, Kwabena Osei Bonsu, has called on the leadership of the NPP and the Parliamentary leadership to call the MP and resolve any issues that may exist else it will escalate into something that will be too late to handle.

Speaking to Adom News, Osei Bonsu said the earlier Adwoa Sarfo is called to resolve whichever problems there are, the better.

He warned the happenings around her can bring about internal feuds that will affect local politics at Dome /Kwabenya as well as national politics.

