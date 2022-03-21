Dome-Kwabenya Member of Parliament (MP), Sarah Adwoa Safo, has sparked a conversation on social media with a cryptic post.

Miss Safo has served followers with a nugget about life and survival amid the brouhaha surrounding her political career.

The Gender Minister, who has been on leave since August 31, 2021, has been accused of sabotaging government business, knowing very well the 8th Parliament is hung.

But the MP’s latest post appears to be referring to the controversies her absence has sparked, especially among the Majority caucus’ quest in seeking its numbers to pass the electronic transaction levy (E-Levy).

She took to her Facebook page to write: Survival is more than the preservation of Life.

It is tenacity in the face of ruin, an unbroken resolve in the midst of defeat, a glimmer of hope in the maelstrom and Peace despite the wreckage.

The post has generated mixed reactions from a section of Ghanaians who have chanced on the post amid pleas for her to return to ensure a smooth running of government business.

Check out the post below: