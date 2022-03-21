The senior national team, the Black Stars, will open camp on Tuesday in Kumasi ahead of their 2022 World Cup playoff games against Nigeria.

With the squad for the game yet to be released, the playing body is expected to arrive in Accra today.

The technical team, led by Otto Addo, has already arrived in the country.

The team will fly to Kumasi on Tuesday evening and will hold their first training on Wednesday at the Baba Yara Stadium where the game will be played.

On Thursday, the team will hold another with the press granted permission to cover the first 15 minutes of it.

After the training session, Otto Addo will have his first media interaction on Thursday after training to brief Ghanaians on the state of the team and preparedness to face Nigeria.

Ghana will host the Super Eagles on March 25 before the reverse encounter on March 29 at the Abiola National Stadium.

A win over the two legs will see Ghana qualify for its fourth football Mundial and will be hoping to better what they achieved in 2010 where they exited in the quarterfinals in South Africa.