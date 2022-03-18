The Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has implored Ghanaians to rally behind the Black Stars ahead of the much-anticipated game against Nigeria in the 2022 World Cup playoff games.

The Black Stars of Ghana will host their rivals, the Super Eagles at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi in the first leg on Friday, March 25, 2022.

Following the disappointing campaign in Cameroon, the quality of the team has been questioned.

But Mr Kyei-Mensah Bonsu has urged Ghanaians to rally behind the Black Stars to ensure they qualify for the 2022 World Cup.

“We should come together and not stop supporting the Black Stars. We have bemoaned the fate of the Black Stars. I know the extent of injury that has been inflicted on all football lovers of the country,” he said as quoted by 442gh.

“We need to continue our support for the team if indeed we want to maintain or call a halt to our participation in tournaments then we must make that bold decision. We must get our axe together quickly so not to have another disaster,” he added.

The Black Stars will be hosted at the Abiola National Stadium in the return game on March 29.

The winner of the tie will book a place in the global showpiece scheduled to be hosted in Qatar later this year.