Barcelona were drawn to play Eintracht Frankfurt in the quarterfinals of this season’s Europa League on Friday, while West Ham United will take on Lyon.

Appearing in Europe’s second-tier club competition for the first time since 2004 following their exit from the Champions League in the group stage, Barcelona qualified for the quarterfinals by beating Galatasaray of Turkey 2-1 on aggregate.

Eintracht beat Real Betis in extra time on Thursday to go through and will be at home in the first leg on April 7.

West Ham beat record six-time winners Sevilla, hosts of this season’s final, in the last 16 and will be at home to Lyon before going to France for the return.

In the other ties, Rangers play Portuguese club Braga and RB Leipzig will face Atalanta.

THE DRAW

Quarterfinal 1: RB Leipzig vs Atalanta

Quarterfinal 2: Eintracht Frankfurt vs Barcelona

Quarterfinal 3: West Ham United vs Olympique Lyonnais

Quarterfinal 4: SC Braga vs Rangers

Semifinal 1: RB Leipzig/Atalanta vs SC Braga/Rangers

Semifinal 2: West Ham United/Olympique Lyonnais vs Eintracht Frankfurt/Barcelona

* Team drawn first will play the first leg at home.