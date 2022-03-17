Barcelona braved the intimidating atmosphere at Galatasaray and came away with a 2-1 victory to reach the Europa League quarter-final, aided by a wonder-goal from wunderkind Pedri.

The home side took the lead just before the half-hour mark with a fine diving header from Brazilian centre back Marcao diverting a corner home from eight yards out.

The lead lasted for ten minutes before Pedri equalised in sublime style. Collecting the ball in the area he barely shimmied but did enough to leave Marcao and Berkan Kutlu on the floor before he slotted home.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored the winner when, after Inaki Pena had denied Sergio Busquets and Pedri, Frenkie de Jong cleverly headed square in the box and the former Arsenal striker nodded in.

There were unsavoury scenes in the closing moments, with Jordi Alba having bottles thrown at him while taking a throw-in. The referee initially appeared set to take the players from the field, before continuing the game, after handing the Spanish full-back a yellow card for booting the ball into the crowd.