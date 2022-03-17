Ten suspects have been arrested in connection with the Bawku clashes that resulted in three soldiers being shot.

One other person is reported dead in the incident involving armed assailants at Sabongari who engaged in a shootout with personnel of the 11 Mechanised Battalion of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).

This is the outcome of a search operation conducted by the Military in a bid to fish out armed assailants following renewed clashes and sporadic shootings in the Bawku municipality.

A statement, released by the GAF, said the 10 armed assailants have since been handed over to the Bawku District Police for further investigations.

The statement confirmed that five others, including three soldiers, sustained injuries in the shootout.

According to GAF, troops deployed to Sabongari in the wake of the renewed clashes at Bawku heard gunshots emanating from an uncompleted building on Wednesday, March 16.

“The troops proceeded to the location in a bid to cordon off the area, but the armed assailants fired at them, which resulted in the three soldiers being injured.

“In the course of the operations and during the exchange of fire, one injured suspect who was part of the group that attacked the soldiers was picked up, given medical aid and sent to the Vineyard Hospital for treatment.

“A woman, who sustained injuries in the crossfire, was also sent to the same hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, two of the three soldiers who were attacked are receiving treatment at the 37 Military Hospital after being airlifted to Accra yesterday,” the statement added.

GAF dismissed allegations that its personnel are on the rampage killing people and animals at Bawku. It described such claims as ‘false’ and ‘diversionary’, thus, should be ignored accordingly.