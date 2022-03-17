Actress and social media influencer, Pamela Odame Watara, has popped up with a new dance video online.

She has recently been dropping videos of her dancing to some of the most trending songs in Ghana.

But this time, she decided to go old school. She chose to vibe with one of Daddy Lumba’s songs, M’akra Mo.

In the video, she is seen standing inside what looks like her bedroom. Standing in all her glory, she sang along the lyrics of Lumba’s song which reflect on life and the afterlife.

At a point in the video, she showed off a few dance moves while still singing along.

Watch below for the video: