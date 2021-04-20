Ghanaian video vixen and actress Pamela Odame has set tongues wagging on social media with her latest video.

The controversial actress has put her heavy chest on display as she jammed to Fred Meiway’s Miss Lolo song to the delight of her followers.

Miss Odame who proved to her fans how proud she was of her God-given assets, kept rubbing and holding her breasts amid the dance.

ALSO READ:

The person who recorded the video she posted on her Instagram page cheered her on as he sang along the tune.

The video has got several of her fans drooling over.

Watch the video below: