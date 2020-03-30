Actress Pamela Odame has responded to allegations made against her by the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Hon. Kennedy Agyapong that leader of International God’s Way Ministry, Bishop Daniel Obinim has dashed her a house.

In an interview on Net 2 TV some few days ago, Mr Agyapong alleged that the man of God had purchased a house for one Pamela after having an intimate affair with her.

The parliamentarian went ahead to vow that he will get Angel Obinim arrested because he is a fraudster who deserves no honour to be called a man of God because he has duped many people through his craft.

But reacting to this allegations, Pamela denied having an affair with the popular man of God.

According to her, even though she lives in an apartment owned by Angel Obinim, she has never had any sexual encounters with him.

She said after watching the video herself, she didn’t hear the Assin Central MP mention her surname, hence the mention of Pamela could be someone else.

Rubbishing the allegations further, Pamela said she had less than four weeks for her rent to be due hence found it difficult to understand what she said were lies being propagated by some persons against her.

The actress used the opportunity to call on Ghanaians to help her pay her rent.