The Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Studies (ACSIS) is calling for a nationwide lockdown in Ghana over the deadly Coronavirus pandemic.

ACSIS’ call comes after President Akufo-Addo has imposed a 14-day restriction on movement in some parts of Ghana – Accra, Kumasi, Tema and Kasoa – as a way of controlling the spread of the dreaded Coronavirus in Ghana.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, Monday, Head of Research at ACSIS, Paul Boateng said there was the need for the lockdown to be implemented nationwide.

Mr Boateng argues that a nationwide restriction or lockdown will ensure effective testing and contract tracing of coronavirus cases.

Commenting on reports of people fleeing the restricted areas, he added: People’s rush in traveling after the lockdown in some parts may defeat the purpose of this whole exercise because they may be carriers and will go and spread in those areas.

He further stressed the need for government to take hard decisions in these desperate times in order to save the nation.