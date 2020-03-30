In a bid to rally support and unify Nigerians against the spread of the coronavirus in Nigeria, Afro-pop music legend, Innocent Ujah Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, will on Easter Day, April 12, hold an online concert (e-concert).

According to a statement issued by the organisers, the concert among other things, aims to encourage people to support the fight against Coronavirus by obeying the stay-at-home directive by the government during this period.

“The idea of the e-concert for me is to lend my voice and call on all Nigerians to come together to fight this global pandemic by heeding the stay-at-home request from the government so that the spread of the virus can be reduced to its barest minimum,” 2Baba said.

While calling on other celebrities, business moguls and corporate organisations to support in combating the spread of the CoVID-19 virus in any way they can, the Benue State native said the concert will provide a moment of hope, optimism and comfort to everybody in this trying time.

2baba explained that the concert, which will be streamed live on his social media handles, @official2baba and that of Trophy Extra Special Stout, @trophystout, a brand from International Breweries Plc, will also create an extra special moment for people to be entertained with live performances, while they watch from the confines of their home.

In addition, the Implication and Ifeneme singer, together with NB Plc., made N10 million donation to support initiatives aimed at combating the CoVID-19.

Also commenting on the concert, Trophy Marketing Manager, Bamise Oyegbami, said “we have decided to support Tuface in this quest because as a brand, we acknowledge the importance of this initiative, hence we are fully behind it.”

Oyegbami said a healthy population is key for any nation to grow and develop, adding that with COVID-19 threatening to disrupt the lives of the citizenry, all hands must be on deck to do whatever is possible to ensure it is curtailed.

“We are not in business just for profit, our ecosystem is very key to us based on our purpose of bringing people together for a better world. This can only be attained if necessary support is given to people and the society whenever it is needed, which is what we want to achieve with this e-concert.

“We realised that with everywhere being on lockdown and people told to stay home to stop the spread of COVID-19, we can actually make the stay at home more optimistic for consumers at home by supporting our own African music legend, Tuface with a live e-concert,” he added.

Oyegbami further stated that during the e-concert, viewers will have the opportunity to engage and interact with Tuface online and also stand a chance of winning freebies, which can be helpful to people whose livelihood may have been impacted by the stay at home situation.

“This is an avenue to encourage as many persons to participate and be a part of the cause,” he said.

