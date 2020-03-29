A fan of rapper Medikal is calling on the public to come to his aid lest he kicks the bucket in no time.

Frank Arhin has developed a huge sore on his buttocks as the blood-flow in his arms has slowed, according to doctors and he can no longer breathe properly or walk.

His only option is to sleep on his side – and all this happened when he decided to attend the rapper’s Welcome to Sowutuom concert last December.

Reports from the concert suggest the well-patronised show which hads acts such as Shatta Wale, DJ Switch, King Promise, Joey B among others also witnessed the collapse of fans who were standing close large speakers that fell on them.

Frank was one of the unfortunate victims of the speakers’ fall.

According to Mr Arhin, who is in a critical condition at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, event though he’s going through a lot, Medikal and the organiser of the concert, has ignored.

A weeping Frank revealed that some of his hospital bills are yet to be settled even as he struggles to feed himself.

Apart from having a sore at his back, Frank cannot urinate because his sexual organ has also been compromised hence he urinates through a tube inserted into his manhood.

Frank Arhin, Medikal’s Sowutuom Concert victim, exposes his buttocks sore to Adomonline.com‘s camera [blurred image]

The boy, whose parents have passed on and is really in need said he would be grateful if the public comes to his aid because he’s paralyzed as a result of the accident.

“I have been at Korle Bu Hospital for the past 4 months and I have no one to pay my bills,” he said.