A photo of a couple and guests at their wedding observing social distancing has gone viral on social media.
The ceremony took place at Benue State in Nigeria on March 28, 2020 after it recorded its first coronavirus case.
Authorities have therefore asked residents to observe all protocols to control the virus and this couple did just that.
See photo below