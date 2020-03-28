Asempa FM’s Statement on Obour’s Appearance on March 27 Edition of ‘Ekosiisen’

On Friday, 27th March, 2020, Asempa 94.7 FM’s flagship show EKOSIISEN hosted Mr. Bice Osei Kuffuor, popularly known as Obour, a parliamentary aspirant of the NPP in the Asante-Akyem South Constituency.

As per our safety protocols at the Multimedia Group in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, all guests are taken through a vigorous screening exercise including checking of temperature, washing of hands with soap under running water and the mandatory use of hand sanitizer provided at our front desk.

Mr. Osei Kuffuor was thus taken through this process. While in the studio, and as per existing protocol, no member of the EKOSIISEN team including the host, had any bodily contact with him. We also ensured that we kept the appropriate social distancing protocols. We also disinfected the studio desk and mics after the show, per our protocol.

During the interview, Obour disclosed that he had lost a close relative to Covid-19. As a result, we immediately engaged a third party company that disinfected the studios and entire Multimedia buildings as a necessary precaution.

We have, in the meantime, asked the EKOSIISEN team to self-quarantine, while we seek expert medical advice on the matter.

We want to assure our listeners that we will do everything practically possible to protect our team members and guests as we help limit the spread of the Coronavirus.

We thank you, our cherished listeners, for the concern and support shown us.

Signed

Samuel Kwadade Yirenkyi