In June 2018, singer DBanj lost his son and only child at the time, Daniel Oyebanjo III.

Daniel, who turned one in May of that same year, drowned in a swimming pool at the singer’s Lagos home.

In a post shared on his Instagram page on Saturday morning, DBanj said that for the first time in 21 months after his son’s demise, he was able to sleep in his room.

He said he thought it would be easier after many months but the ‘memories are so fresh.’

MORE STORIES:

He used the post to encourage people going through any personal issues or any hardship due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Read the post below: