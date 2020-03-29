The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has assured consumers of petroleum products there will be no fuel shortage in the country ahead of a partial lockdown Monday.
A statement issued Sunday said there are more than enough stocks available to cater for the needs of consumers across the country.
The NPA therefore cautioned the public against panic buying since all fuel stations will be operational during the lockdown.
