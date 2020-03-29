Ghanaian actress, Pascaline Edwards, has flooded social media with amazing photos as she marks her Golden Jubilee birthday celebration.
The actress who has been off the screens for a long time turned 50 years on March 28, 2020 and took to twitter to mark the day.
Pascaline in a tweet expressing appreciation to God wrote: It hasn’t been easy but it’s been really worth it and beautiful.
Grateful that I’m alive, healthy and strong. I have more could I ask for. Happy 50th to me.
The actress has been showered with a lot of goodwill messages from her fans, some of who say they doubt she’s 50.
Read the post below:
It hasn’t been easy bt it’s been really worth it n beautiful. Grateful that I’m alive, healthy n strong. I hat more could I ask for. Happy 50th to meeee 🙏🏽💓🎂 #aries #ariesseason pic.twitter.com/suHzwFs07Q— Pascaline Edwards (@PascalinEdwards) March 28, 2020