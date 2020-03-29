Pascaline Edwards
Ghanaian actress, Pascaline Edwards, has flooded social media with amazing photos as she marks her Golden Jubilee birthday celebration.

The actress who has been off the screens for a long time turned 50 years on March 28, 2020 and took to twitter to mark the day.

Pascaline in a tweet expressing appreciation to God wrote: It hasn’t been easy but it’s been really worth it and beautiful.

Grateful that I’m alive, healthy and strong. I have more could I ask for. Happy 50th to me.

The actress has been showered with a lot of goodwill messages from her fans, some of who say they doubt she’s 50.

