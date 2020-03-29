Bank of Ghana (BoG) has advised Ghanaians to refrain from panic withdrawals from the various financial institutions due to the impending restrictions to be imposed on Greater Accra and Ashanti regions.

A press release from BoG assured Ghanaians of the continuous operations of the various Banks, Savings and Loans Companies, Finance Houses, Rural and Community Banks and Microfinance Institutions across the country throughout the lockdown period.

The assurance was contained in a release issued by the Secretary to the Bank of Ghana, Sandra Thompson on March 28, 2020.

