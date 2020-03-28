Dancehall artiste, Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale, has showered praises on President Nana Akufo-Addo for granting presidential pardon to 808 prisoners.

President Akufo-Addo, upon the recommendations from the Prisons Services Council and in consultation with the Council of State, freed 797 prisoners and commuted the sentences of 11 other prisoners who were on death roll and life sentences under article 72 (1) of the 1992 Constitution.

The move, according to the Prisons Service, was to help decongest the prisons as a means to control the spread of the coronavirus.

Taking to his Twitter page on Friday, Shatta Wale thanked the President for taking this step at a time like this when Ghana has recorded 141 positive coronavirus cases.

