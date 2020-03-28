Ghana’s recorded cases of the deadly novel coronavirus has once again shot up to 141 from the previous figure of 137. An additional death has been recorded, bringing the total number of deaths to five.

The additional four recorded cases of the virus and death were confirmed by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) on its website.

Below is the confirmation:



Situation Update, Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In Ghana As At 28 March 2020, 15:20hrs

As of 14:00 hours on the 28th March 2020, a total of 2,519 persons have been tested for COVID-19 in Ghana. Among the tested, 1,276 (50.7%) were persons under mandatory quarantine with 1,243 (49.3%) from routine surveillance activities. Among all 2,519 persons tested, one hundred and forty-one (141) tested positive representing 5.6%.



Among persons under mandatory quarantine, 79 representing 6.2% tested positive. Among samples tested from routine surveillance, sixty-two (62) representing 5.0% tested positive.



Only three regions have so far reported cases- the Greater Accra, Ashanti and Upper West Regions from routine disease surveillance. One case has been confirmed in the Upper West Region. The Ashanti Region has recorded 7 of the 8 cases recorded outside the Greater Accra Region. All other 54 cases from routine surveillance were recorded in the Greater Accra Region.



A total of 731 contacts of confirmed cases are currently being followed up by the contact tracing team. Among contacts, 53 were found to have symptoms and 48 have been tested with one person testing positive.



Two hundred and thirty-one contacts have completed the mandatory 14-day follow-up

