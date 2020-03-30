International Football star, Emmanuel Sheyi Adebayor, has joined the list of celebrities who are personally campaigning for people to remain indoors and stay safe as the world battles the coronavirus which has been marked as a global pandemic.

Adebayor in his latest post on social media called on Ghanaians and people around the world to stay home as nations battle the deadly coronavirus.

“SEA, stay home, take care, and stay healthy #GodFirst #KeepMoving #LoveMyLife #LoveMyJob #MarechalSEA #teamSEA #AfricaUnited #228Forever #25 #SEAAsuncion #Lifesgood,” he posted on Instagram.