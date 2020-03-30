Social media sensation, Shatta Bandle, seems to have found a new hobby to keep him active while in lockdown.

The star, known for his diminutive stature, appears to be waving boredom goodbye as he is seen dancing to some Nigerian afrobeat tunes in his room.

ALSO

In the video he posted on Instagram, Shatta Bandle could be seen donning a helmet, which to him is to keep him safe from coronavirus.

He charged all to observe proper preventive measures like washing and sanitising hands to keep coronavirus away.

Some days ago, he was also captured balancing on a roller board while his friends cheer him on.