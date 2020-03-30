Former President of Musicians Union of Ghana, Bice Osei Kuffour, popularly known as Obour, says God will speak for him following the sudden demise of his father.

The late Nana Osei Boansi Kuffour reportedly died at the Ridge Hospital in Accra. He is said to have tested positive for coronavirus.

However, Obour is being lampooned on social media for not immediately disclosing the travel history of the deceased who had recently returned from a trip to the United Kingdom.

Though he has come out to deny those allegations making rounds on social media, Ghanaians are still angry and bashing him on social media for failing to disclose his late father’s travel history.

Obour, who sounded very emotional on his Facebook page, said the spirit of God and the spirit of my dead father will not stay mute over all these false accusations….God will speak for me.

Meanwhile, health officials have launched investigations into allegations that the family of Obuor’s father failed to disclose vital information to health personnel.