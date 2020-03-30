Temitope Balogun Joshua, commonly referred to as T.B. Joshua, the renowned Nigerian televangelist, has subtly responded to those who were anticipating a heavy rainfall last week to signal the end of the deadly Coronavirus in the world.

Many were those who were expecting a heavy downpour to wash away the deadly virus that has killed thousands across the globe as was prophesied by the Founder and Leader of Synagogue Church of All Nations.

It would be recalled that the Man of God had earlier predicted that the noise on Coronavirus will be silenced by the end of March 2020.

Several people descended on him as the day (27th March 2020) ended with no sign of rain which he claimed will mark the end of the virus.

In a subtle response, the prophet wrote on his official Facebook page: Viewers, listen to me. Whatever chain, whatever medium satan must have used to connect you to himself – be disconnected and be free, in the name of Jesus Christ! Whatever medium satan must have used to connect your marital life, career, health, business, finances to himself – be disconnected and be free, in the name of Jesus Christ! Whatever chain of affliction, virus, coronavirus – be broken, in the name of Jesus Christ! Right now, I can see chains breaking! I can hear chains breaking, in the name of Jesus! Be broken, in the name of Jesus! Thank You, Jesus! In Jesus Christ’s name, we pray.

