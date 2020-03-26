TB Joshua

The coronavirus outbreak has kept many at home with the hope of it ending soon. So many people are hoping that scientists and medical researchers finding a cure or vaccine to curtail this virus.

Amid all these hopes, popular Nigerian Prophet, T.B. Joshua prophesied that the virus will end tomorrow.

This will not be the first time he will give prophesies about world events. However, Nigerians have taken to social media to remind him that tomorrow is the deadline he gave for the end of Coronavirus.

Read reactions below: